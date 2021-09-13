Abaco wins order to secure overland pipeline

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.— September 13, 2021 Abaco Systems announced an award of $1.2 mil supporting an overland natural gas pipeline extending over 100 miles through several countries in western Asia. This win includes Abaco’s FMC172 wideband low-latency FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC), which is used as a high-sampling rate analog to digital converter (ADC), to provide leak detection, preventing environmental and economic damage resulting from tampering, theft or catastrophic failure.

The pipeline has a fiber cable running end-to-end and acting as an acoustic disturbance sensor. A known waveform is applied to the sensor cable and physical changes to the pipeline structure are detected as disturbances in the reference signal. At multiple points throughout the system, the FMC172 converts the received waveform to a digital signal that is fed into the evaluation system to factor out white noise and apply mathematical algorithms that interpret the signal to determine the source and location of the abnormality.

Abaco was chosen based on the FMC172’s innovative technology, as well as the company’s ability to provide smooth upgrades and flexibility in scheduling for early test units. They were able to deliver early units on a compressed schedule, which made this card a frontrunner for the design win. By providing local support over the long development period, Abaco displayed its commitment to help the operator meet its goals to improve safety, asset availability, and sustainability.

The FMC172 is a high-speed, low-latency ADC/DAC digital signal processor providing a commercial off the shelf solution in a small form factor. It is ideal for advanced Digital RF Memory (DRFM) systems with over 6.0 GHz bandwidth and an adjustable sampling frequency up to 6,400 GSPS.

Pete Thompson, VP of product management for Abaco Systems, said, “Abaco’s ability to put technology to work in a way that lends itself to our customers success means we could deliver a product which would meet the customer’s critical needs for high tech. This design win utilized a unique set of partner-customers including academia, industry, and government to alleviate future threats to the environment, economy and overall costs of the project.”

About Abaco Systems

Abaco Systems is a global leader in commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics. With more than 30 years of experience in aerospace & defense, industrial, energy, medical, communications and other critical sectors, Abaco’s innovative solutions align with open standards to accelerate customer success.

Abaco Systems is a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion. www.abaco.com

