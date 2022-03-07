Call for Consensus Body Members to Approve moving ANSI/VITA 51.3-2010 (R2016) to Stabilized Maintenance

Press Release

VITA is accepting registrations to be a member of a public review VITA Consensus Body for voting on move this reaffirmed standard to ANSI Stabilized Maintenance. You do not have to be a VITA member to participate in this Consensus Body. The response deadline to register for this consensus body is: March 18, 2022

Stabilized Maintenance of Existing Standard

Under ANSI rules after 5 years of a standard being reaffirmed, a standard may enter a 10 year stabilized maintenance period. There have been no requests for revision or errata for this standard in question, hence it is recommended that it be maintained in stabilized maintenance state.

Voter registration for voting for ANSI recognition of the following standards for the stabilized maintenance (SM) process is now open.

ANSI/VITA 51.3-2010 (R2016) Qualification and Environmental Stress Screening in Support of Reliability Predictions

Abstract: This standard provides rules, permissions, and observations to assure that cost effective Qualification and Environmental Stress Screening support valid reliability predictions and enhance electronics reliability. It includes a discussion of the systems engineering relationships between Qualification, Environmental Stress Screening, and reliability.

How to Apply for the Consensus Body Currently, this consensus body needs voting members from the following interest categories in order to be able to proceed with this process. The consensus body will be vetted to ensure it meets balance, lack of dominance and openness rules. Following which a formal ballot will be sent to the consensus body for voting.

Producer: An appropriate participant designs, develops, or manufactures products using this standard.

User-Industrial/Commercial: An appropriate participant is using this standard in an industrial or commercial application

User-Government/Military: An appropriate participant is a representative of a government agency using this standard in a government or military application.

Research: An appropriate participant is involved in research or consulting that may use this standard.

General Interest: An appropriate participant is an interested party not necessarily involved in producing, directly using, or acquiring product using this standard.

Please note that company membership in VITA is NOT a requirement to join this consensus body. This registration is open to both VITA members and non-members. You must register via this form if you wish to participate in the upcoming ballot. There is no fee to join this consensus body.

In the case that you believe this standard needs a revision, please indicate so in the comments field of the registration form and be prepared to sponsor and actively participate in the revision effort. If you are selected for the consensus body, you may provide minor editorial comments during the balloting.

Please register ONLY IF you intend to vote. The ballot will be voided if we do not get enough returned votes..

The VITA policies and ANSI Function can be found on our governance page at http://www.vita.com/Governance.