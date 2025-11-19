Dual Port Media Converter

Supporting VPX and SOSA Aligned Payload Integration

Rugged embedded computing systems frequently require connectivity to external 10G and 1000Base-T interfaces, creating the need for reliable media conversion from Base-T signaling outside the chassis to KR and KX embedded backplane signaling. LCR’s dual-port media conversion module for VPX and SOSA architecture systems is engineered specifically to meet this requirement, enabling seamless translation between high-speed external Ethernet interfaces and VPX backplane SERDES connections.

The module supports advanced network timing features, including integrated one-step and two-step PTP functionality compliant with IEEE 1588v2, along with 802.1AS time synchronization in both Transparent Clock and End-to-End modes—ensuring precise timing essential for mission-critical defense applications. Designed for deployment in demanding environments, it offers multiple cooling options—conduction, convection, and heat pipe—to align with varied thermal management needs. A flexible range of mounting configurations enables easy integration across a wide array of system architectures. Fully compliant with IEEE 802.3-2012 Ethernet specifications, this LCR solution delivers reliable, high-performance media conversion for VPX-based rugged systems requiring high-bandwidth, time-sensitive networking.

Converts Backplane SERDES interfaces (KR/KX) to 10G and 1000 BASE-T for external chassis I/O

Supports integrated 1-step/2-step PTP functionality in compliance with IEEE 1588v2

802.1AS Time Synchronization, Transparent Clock (TC) or End-to-End (E2E) mode support

Three cooling options: conduction, convection and heat pipe

Deployable and development configurations

Supports a range of mounting options

IEEE ® 802.3-2012 Ethernet com

