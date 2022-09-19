Imaging system for Navy subs gets $54 million contract mod

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo.

MANASSAS, Va. Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has won $54 million cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract to exercise options for engineering services and other direct costs in support of the U.S. Navy's Integrated Submarine Imaging System (ISIS).

ISIS enables the capture and distribution of high-definition video and photographic data -- gathered by high-resolution cameras and fiber-optic imagery -- to feed into a digital video display into submarine periscopes using the optical light path of existing submarine periscopes plus images and videos from periscope-mounted cameras that can be remotely controlled by submarine personnel.

The majority of the work performed under the contract mod will be done in Virginia and is expected to be completed by September 2023.