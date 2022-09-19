Military Embedded Systems

Imaging system for Navy subs gets $54 million contract mod

News

September 19, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Imaging system for Navy subs gets $54 million contract mod
U.S. Navy photo.

MANASSAS, Va. Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has won $54 million cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract to exercise options for engineering services and other direct costs in support of the U.S. Navy's Integrated Submarine Imaging System (ISIS).

ISIS enables the capture and distribution of high-definition video and photographic data -- gathered by high-resolution cameras and fiber-optic imagery -- to feed into a digital video display into submarine periscopes using the optical light path of existing submarine periscopes plus images and videos from periscope-mounted cameras that can be remotely controlled by submarine personnel. 

The majority of the work performed under the contract mod will be done in Virginia and is expected to be completed by September 2023.

 

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics
U.S. Marine Corps Photo by LCpl. AaronJames Vinculado/Released
News
Integrated flight deck systems for F-5 adversary aircraft to be provided by Garmin

September 13, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
News
U.S. military dominates UAS market, but China a growing challenger in next 10 years: report

September 19, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
DARPA logo.
News
AI program from DARPA aims to transform multimedia analysis

September 19, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
News
Tactical communication market to grow 28% in next 5 years: report

September 15, 2022
More Comms