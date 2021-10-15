New 4U Tall Horizontal Mount Chassis Platform from Pixus Supports Both 3U and 6U OpenVPX Boards

Press Release

Pixus Technologies, a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions, has a new 4U 19” rackmount chassis with a horizontal loading configuration. The chassis has a side-to-side airflow approach and supports 3U, 6U, or a mix of 3U and 6U OpenVPX boards.

The 4U tall chassis platform supports up to 6x SOSA aligned or OpenVPX 6U boards along with 6x boards in the 3U form factor. Alternatively, the form factor can be divided into three segments that can host up to 18x boards in the 3U OpenVPX size. The chassis can accept either a fixed modular PSU or a pluggable version that is compliant to VITA 62. Rear Transition Module (RTM) slots are available in certain configurations depending on the enclosure configuration. Backplanes are available in various sizes and configurations for multiple OpenVPX/SOSA profiles and speeds up to 100GbE. Versions with VITA 66 optical or VITA 67 RF interfaces are also standard.

Pixus offers 1U-4U tall horizontal orientation 19” rackmount systems in side-to-side or front-to-rear cooling configurations. The enclosures can be modified to MIL rugged formats.

About Pixus Technologies

Leveraging over 20 years of innovative standard products, the Pixus team is comprised of industry experts in electronics packaging. Founded in 2009 by senior management from Kaparel Corporation, a Rittal company, Pixus Technologies' embedded backplanes and systems are focused primarily on ATCA, OpenVPX, MicroTCA, and custom designs. Pixus also has an extensive offering of VME-based and cPCI-based solutions. In May 2011, Pixus Technologies became the sole authorized North and South American supplier of the electronic packaging products previously offered by Kaparel Corporation and Rittal.