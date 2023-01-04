Military Embedded Systems

Processing Evolution for the Future Electronic Battlespace

Whitepaper

January 04, 2023

Emerging cognitive-based capabilities offer tremendous promise for dealing with the increasingly challenging battlespace.


To be effective in the field, AI-driven capabilities require reliable, near-real time operation in electronically contested environments. Advanced sensor processing systems powered by new, more sophisticated RF processing capabilities can be located closer to the RF apertures and ingest substantially increased amounts of sensor data. Learn how rugged, SWaP-optimized packaging and systems security engineering (SSE) protections coupled with multi-function RF technology innovations are solving advanced sensor processing problems for platforms operating at the tactical edge. 

