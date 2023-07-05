Redefine what’s possible with Direct RF

Eletter Product

Flexible compute, high-speed connectivity and frequency agility for radar, EW and SIGINT applications Integrated, advanced data converters

COTS 3U VPX, 4Rx/4Tx, 51.2 GSPS Direct RF module with Intel® Stratix® 10 AX SoC FPGA

Fast sample rate providing high instantaneous bandwidths

Heterogeneous integration

Electronic warfare, radar and SIGINT applications demand direct RF solutions to deliver low-latency, fast data processing solutions for critical real-time decision-making. The DRF3182 3U OpenVPX board offers fast direct RF wideband data capture at the edge with heterogeneous FPGA processing, explosive 51.2 GSPS A/D & D/A speeds, Ku band frequencies from 2-18 GHz and six 100 GigE interfaces with an aggregate throughput of 75 GB/sec.