Redefine what’s possible with Direct RF

  • DRF3182 3U OpenVPX BoardFlexible compute, high-speed connectivity and frequency agility for radar, EW and SIGINT applications
  • Integrated, advanced data converters
  • COTS 3U VPX, 4Rx/4Tx, 51.2 GSPS Direct RF module with Intel® Stratix® 10 AX SoC FPGA
  • Fast sample rate providing high instantaneous bandwidths
  • Heterogeneous integration

Electronic warfare, radar and SIGINT applications demand direct RF solutions to deliver low-latency, fast data processing solutions for critical real-time decision-making. The DRF3182 3U OpenVPX board offers fast direct RF wideband data capture at the edge with heterogeneous FPGA processing, explosive 51.2 GSPS A/D & D/A speeds, Ku band frequencies from 2-18 GHz and six 100 GigE interfaces with an aggregate throughput of 75 GB/sec.

Featured Companies

Mercury Systems

50 Minuteman Road
Andover, Massachusetts 01810
Website
[email protected]
