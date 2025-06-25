TEWS Technologies introduces first QMC Modules and PCIe Carrier Compliant with new VITA 93 – QMC Standard

TPCE210 PCIe carrier card photo: Tews Technologies PINNEBERG, Germany. TEWS Technologies, a global leader in embedded I/O solutions for demanding defense and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the release of a comprehensive new portfolio of QMC modules and the TPCE210 dual-site carrier card, fully compliant with the emerging VITA 93 – QMC Mezzanine Card standard.

The new VITA 93 – QMC standard solves many problems in current mezzanine I/O card standards through its innovative QMC architecture, enabling unprecedented modularity, flexibility, and scalability while maintaining backward compatibility and rugged reliability. VITA 93 – QMC builds on lessons learned from previous standards, blending their best features with new capabilities for the future.

Modular, Flexible, Scalable, Rugged

VITA 93 – QMC modules, more compact and powerful than previous standards, offer a single design for air- and conduction-cooled systems, PCIe Gen6 up to x16, IPMI system management, and high-density I/O. Their versatility makes them ideal for a wide range of applications in defense, industrial automation, transportation, testing, medical, and many others with demanding requirements. TEWS Technologies offers expertise in implementing these solutions with COTS, modified COTS, or custom designs.

The initial launch includes six single-sized QMC modules for various functionalities.

TQMC400 4 Channel Full-Modem RS232/RS422/RS485 Programmable Serial Interface

TQMC401 4 Channel High Speed Sync/Async Serial Interface

TQMC600 Reconfigurable FPGA with Digital I/O

TQMC700 Reconfigurable FPGA with AD/DA & Digital I/O

TQMC701 8 Single-Ended / Differential A/D Channels, 4 D/A Channels and 16 Digital I/O Channels

TQMC800 1 Channel 1000BASE-T Ethernet

All QMC modules are available in both air-cooled and conduction-cooled variants, designed to operate in harsh environments with temperatures ranging from -40 °C to +85 °C.

The TPCE210 Carrier: Enabling VITA 93 in Standard Systems

Complementing the QMC lineup is the TPCE210, a PCIe x4 carrier card. This low-profile, half-length board supports two single QMC modules or one double QMC and features advanced system health monitoring via onboard IPMC. With front-panel I/O access and full JTAG debug support, the TPCE210 is ideal for system developers seeking flexibility, reliability, and performance.

QMC Starter Kit

To allow engineers to make their first steps with the new VITA 93 – QMC mezzanine concept, the QMC Starter Kit is the perfect solution for evaluating and prototyping the true potential of QMC. The QMC Starter Kit includes our TPCE210: PCIe Express x4 Gen 2 Dual QMC Carrier, TQMC400: 4 Channel Full-Modem RS232/RS422/RS485 Programmable Serial Interface single size QMC module, Cable Kit, and a Device Driver.

Ready for Rugged Applications

Whether building systems for industrial automation, defense, aerospace, transportation, or medical diagnostics, TEWS’ new QMC family delivers the performance and configurability to meet modern application demands in a space-saving footprint.

“The VITA 93 form factor redefines modular embedded computing. Our new QMC family and TPCE210 carrier empower engineers to build rugged systems that don’t compromise on performance or versatility,” said Jan Zimmermann, General Manager, TEWS Technologies GmbH.

Future Roadmap

Leveraging its expertise in PCIe-based solutions like XMC and mPCIe, TEWS Technologies is a market leader for the new VITA 93 – QMC standard, building up a comprehensive product portfolio covering simple I/O to high-performance FPGAs and various carrier solutions. Further QMC modules and carriers will be introduced in the coming months based on customer needs and specifications.

