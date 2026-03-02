V6068 3U VPX Versal® Premium FPGA Processing Module with FMC+ Mezzanine Site

New Wave Design offers the A&D industry’s broadest offering of SOSA-aligned, 3U VPX solutions for heavy sensor data processing applications. From 700Gb of optical ingest, to QMC, FMC+, and XMC-compliant open mezzanine sites, and numerous AMD Versal® part options, New Wave Design has the commercial solution to address your SIGNIT, COMINT, RADAR, ELINT, EO/IR or digital signal processing (DSP) application.

