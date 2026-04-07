Military Embedded Systems

Defense sonobuoy gets LRIP nod from U.S. Navy

News

April 07, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Ultra Maritime image

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. Defense electronics and sonobuoy company Ultra Maritime won a sole source contract with the U.S. Navy to engage in low rate initial production (LRIP) for the AN/SSQ-125B sonobuoy, with support for annual training, peacetime operations, testing expenditures, and inventory support.

According to the Ultra Maritime announcement, the company's Q-125B leverages advanced signal processing and improved acoustic performance to operate effectively under demanding maritime conditions. 

Carlo Zaffanella, president and CEO of Ultra Maritime, asserted that the Q-125B offers enhanced performance and extended detection area, which enables users to gain clearer acoustic data and faster, more confident decision-making during anti-submarine warfare operations. 

 

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Ultra Maritime

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
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