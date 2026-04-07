Defense sonobuoy gets LRIP nod from U.S. Navy

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Ultra Maritime image COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. Defense electronics and sonobuoy company Ultra Maritime won a sole source contract with the U.S. Navy to engage in low rate initial production (LRIP) for the AN/SSQ-125B sonobuoy, with support for annual training, peacetime operations, testing expenditures, and inventory support.

According to the Ultra Maritime announcement, the company's Q-125B leverages advanced signal processing and improved acoustic performance to operate effectively under demanding maritime conditions.

Carlo Zaffanella, president and CEO of Ultra Maritime, asserted that the Q-125B offers enhanced performance and extended detection area, which enables users to gain clearer acoustic data and faster, more confident decision-making during anti-submarine warfare operations.