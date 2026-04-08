FPGA processing card to increase data processing speeds released by Abaco Systems

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Abaco Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Abaco Systems introduced the VP892, a rugged 3U VPX field-programmable gate array processing card aimed at real-time defense, communications, and industrial workloads, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the VP892 is powered by AMD’s Virtex UltraScale+ VU13P and is aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. Abaco says the card is intended to support long-term program needs in harsh operating environments while increasing processing performance for embedded systems.

The company says the product is designed for applications including electronic warfare, radar imaging, communications, networking, and sensor fusion for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and autonomous vehicles. Abaco adds that the card provides 45% more programmable logic and up to 80% more signal-processing engines than its VP891 predecessor, the statement reads.

The VP892 includes an FMC+ expansion connector for radio-frequency and waveform processing, along with 100 Gigabit Ethernet and dual 100 Gigabit optical interfaces for moving data between system cards, according to the company. Abaco says the design is intended to support high-bandwidth sensing and communications in a compact standards-based form factor.