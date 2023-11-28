Air defense radars for Marine Corps to be provided by Leidos

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Leidos

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Leidos won a $32 million contract from the Marine Corps System Command (MARCORSYSCOM) through the Consortium Management Group (CMG) to develop four Medium Range Air Defense Radar (MRADR) prototype systems over a two-year period, the company announced in a statement.

Leidos' Dynetics Group has previously developed the Marine Expeditionary Long-Range Persistent Sensor (MELPS) assets through the Office of Naval Research's Multi-domain Radar in Contested Environments (MuDRaCE) program, managed by Leidos' Innovation Center (LInC). MELPS features a 360-degree field of view, combining digitized antennas and receivers with advanced signal processing techniques to deliver a persistent, high-quality air picture without an electromagnetic footprint, the company says.

The new MRADR systems will draw from the expertise gained in previous sensor development programs and incorporate feedback from live demonstrations, the statement adds. The expected completion and delivery date for these systems is set for 2025.