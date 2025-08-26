AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar completes first live maritime test at Pacific Missile Range Facility

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon

BARKING SANDS, Hawaii. Raytheon completed the first live test of the AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar in a maritime environment in partnership with the U.S. Navy, the company announced in a statement.

The demonstration took place at the Pacific Missile Range Facility’s Advanced Radar Detection Laboratory and involved multiple tests over open water, during which the radar tracked air and surface targets under various conditions, the statement reads. These events validated previous modeling and simulation and produced the first live data set for the (V)4 configuration, which will inform future refinements.

According to the company, the AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar is designed to upgrade the detection and tracking capabilities of existing U.S. Navy Flight IIA destroyers. The (V)4 variant shares common hardware and software with other systems in the SPY-6 Family of Radars, supporting interoperability and scalability across platforms, the company says.

Additional testing and enhancements are planned as the Navy prepares to integrate SPY-6 on more than 60 ships over the next decade, enabling improved defense against air, surface, and ballistic missile threats, the statement adds.