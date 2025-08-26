Military Embedded Systems

AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar completes first live maritime test at Pacific Missile Range Facility

News

August 26, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar completes first live maritime test at Pacific Missile Range Facility
Image via Raytheon

BARKING SANDS, Hawaii. Raytheon completed the first live test of the AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar in a maritime environment in partnership with the U.S. Navy, the company announced in a statement.

The demonstration took place at the Pacific Missile Range Facility’s Advanced Radar Detection Laboratory and involved multiple tests over open water, during which the radar tracked air and surface targets under various conditions, the statement reads. These events validated previous modeling and simulation and produced the first live data set for the (V)4 configuration, which will inform future refinements.

According to the company, the AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar is designed to upgrade the detection and tracking capabilities of existing U.S. Navy Flight IIA destroyers. The (V)4 variant shares common hardware and software with other systems in the SPY-6 Family of Radars, supporting interoperability and scalability across platforms, the company says.

Additional testing and enhancements are planned as the Navy prepares to integrate SPY-6 on more than 60 ships over the next decade, enabling improved defense against air, surface, and ballistic missile threats, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Image via CAE
News
Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

November 21, 2025

More Avionics
A.I.
MatrixSpace image
News
AI-enabled counter-UAS system wins Army competition

November 24, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy HPE
News
DoD awards Hewlett Packard Enterprise a 10-year contract for cloud computing upgrades

December 01, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via All.Space
News
Hydra MAX SATCOM terminal reaches TRL 6 in U.S. Army testing

November 26, 2025

More Comms