Signal Hound expands footprint by doubling space at headquarters facility

Press Release

Harrison Osbourn, Signal Hound CEO

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. Test-equipment manufacturer Signal Hound announced it is expanding its physical presence by doubling the footprint at its southwest Washington headquarters by 11,000 square feet.

The decision to expand operations is a result of Signal Hound’s recent growth and the additional necessity for increased capacity for current and future needs.

“This is an exciting milestone in the company’s history, and all of this is made possible by our growth trajectory,” said Harrison Osbourn, Signal Hound’s CEO. “The added space will serve us well as we continue to add to our team and product portfolio.”

Earlier this year, Signal Hound officially assumed occupancy of the raw space, which is the other half of the building in which the company currently resides.

“We will use the additional square footage initially for storage, added production space, and increased shipping capacity while we put together an expansion plan based on the needs of the business.” Osbourn continued. “This is a significant step for Signal Hound. We look forward to continued growth and product innovation in 2024 and beyond.”

In 2023, Signal Hound officially added the SP145 14.5 GHz Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer to its high-performance line of spectrum analyzers and is planning to launch several new products in the coming years. To learn more about Signal Hound and its full product portfolio, visit www.signalhound.com.