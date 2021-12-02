New 10-Gigabit Ethernet XMC Module Features Dual 10GBASE-KX4 Ports and Conduction-Cooling Support

Press Release

Wixom, MI – November 23, 2021 – Acromag’s new XMC633 module offers two independent 10-gigabit Ethernet interface ports with 10GBASE-KX4 protocol.

The XMC mezzanine card mounts on VME, VPX, PCIe and other embedded computing carrier boards. An industry-leading Intel® XL710 Ethernet Controller provides high-performance network connectivity with advanced off-load and virtualization capabilities. The rear I/O model XMC633 routes two KX4 interfaces to the P16 connector and is compatible with conduction-cooling frames. Two other models are available. The previously released XMC631 model has four SFP+ front panel connectors for fiber optic or copper media transceivers, while the rear I/O model XMC632 routes two XAUI interfaces to P16. Optional VITA 61 connectors enable PCIe Gen3 data rates across eight high-speed serial lanes on the XMC P15 connector. Designed for COTS applications, these XMC modules are ideal for use in defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific research computing systems. Extended temperature operation is supported for -40 to 85°C.

“Acromag responded to requests for additional 10GbE interface protocols” stated Robert Greenfield, Acromag’s Business Development Manager. “Using the latest Intel Ethernet Controller technologies, we can now support 10GBASE-KX4 and XAUI backplane interfaces.”

Employing Intel’s advanced XL710 4-port 10-gigabit Ethernet controller, these XMC modules optimize network performance with intelligent off-loading, innovative virtualization, and advanced traffic direction. When paired with a Xeon-D processor, the two Intel devices provide a balanced hybrid solution of compute and off-load to achieve optimal performance and reduce bottlenecks. For example, with TCP stateless off-loads, the XL710 demonstrates leading performance vs. TOE solutions without restricting feature usage. Other features include precision timing, Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE), and dynamic load balancing. Advanced traffic steering capabilities increase transaction rates and reduce latency.

In rugged systems, the dual KX4 or XAUI interface offers low-cost, low-power 10 GbE chip-to-chip communication over the backplane. The four front I/O SFP+ ports support 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-T and 10GSFP+Cu connections. Software support is available for Linux and Windows systems.

About Acromag

Founded in 1957, Acromag, Inc. designs and manufactures high-tech industrial electronics. They are an international corporation headquartered near Detroit, Michigan with a global network of sales representatives and distributors. Acromag offers a complete line of embedded computing and I/O solutions including general purpose I/O boards, single-board computers, FPGA modules, embedded computers, COM Express products, mezzanine modules, wiring accessories, and software. Industries served include military, aerospace, manufacturing, transportation, utilities, and scientific research laboratories.

For more information about Acromag products, call Inside Sales at (248) 295-0310 or Marketing Communications at (248) 295-0866. The website is www.acromag.com. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.