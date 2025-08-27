EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Open.Tech Unveils VPX Profile Builder and VITA 87 at MOSA 2025, Booth #614

As the defense industry accelerates adoption of open standards, Open.Tech by Amphenol continues to lead the charge with rugged, interoperable interconnect solutions tailored for SOSA™, VITA, compliant systems.

At MOSA Industry and Government Summit 2025, Booth #614, Open.Tech is proud to unveil two key innovations that simplify design and elevate performance for military and aerospace embedded computing:

VPX Profile Builder Tool is Now Live

Available now at www.open.tech, our new VPX Profile Builder is an interactive online tool that streamlines the slot profile selection process for OpenVPX-based designs. Engineers can visually explore compliant profiles, connector layouts, and circuit card or backplane configurations in real time eliminating the guesswork and reducing system design time.

Whether you're defining a 3U payload slot, selecting the right coax/optical aperture, or planning for SOSA-aligned module compatibility, the Profile Builder provides a structured, intuitive interface that simplifies system architecture decisions.

New Product Launch: VITA 87 Circular MT Connector

We’re also proud to introduce our VITA 87 product line—high-density circular MT optical connectors housed in MIL-DTL-38999 shells. Supporting up to 96 fibers per connector, these ruggedized solutions deliver exceptional bandwidth and SWaP-C efficiency in mission-critical environments.

VITA 87 provides a blind-mate, EMI-resistant, and vibration-tolerant fiber-optic interface ideal for avionics, naval systems, and space-constrained platforms. Compatible with existing MT ferrule systems, this new offering supports both multimode and single-mode fibers in 12, 24, or 48-channel configurations.

Why Open.Tech Matters

Open.Tech brings together the complementary expertise of Amphenol’s industry-leading brands to support the future of modular open systems. Our products are designed from the ground up to meet the evolving needs of defense platforms—from data-intensive signal processing to rugged fiber distribution.

With the launch of our VPX Profile Builder and VITA 87 interconnects, we’re not just supporting MOSA—we’re accelerating it.

Stop by our booth at MOSA 2025 and explore how Open.Tech is redefining connectivity for the next generation of military and aerospace systems.