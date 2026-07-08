Mighty Mouse Micro Miniature Interconnects Available at ICC

Eletter Product

ICC stocks a deep bench of Glenair’s Mighty Mouse micro miniature connector line, delivering MIL-DTL-38999 caliber performance in less than half the size and weight of a standard Series III shell. For design engineers working within tight SWaP budgets on avionics LRUs, flight deck systems, and unmanned platforms, Mighty Mouse is the most widely deployed mil-aero micro miniature circular connector in the world, with over 25 years of flight heritage.

The Series 80 platform spans eight coupling styles, including UN thread, double-start ACME, AquaMouse UNEF, bayonet, and multiple quick-disconnect and locking quick-disconnect configurations, plus 67 contact arrangements from 1 to 130 positions. Contact sizes #23 through #8 support signal, power, RF/microwave, high-speed, and pneumatic requirements within a single connector family. Layouts are available in environmental (IP67), glass-to-metal or lightweight CODE RED hermetic, and EMI/RFI filter and EMP transient voltage suppression classes.

The Series 806 Mil-Aero variant extends this platform for the most demanding flight environments: high-density 20HD and 22HD contact layouts, integrated anti-decoupling technology, a +200°C temperature rating, and a choice of triple-start stub ACME or bayonet-lock mating, purpose-built for SWAMP-zone sensors, flight navigation electronics, and flight deck avionics. Typical applications span avionics LRUs, radar and EW systems, missile and munitions electronics, satellite payloads, and soldier-worn C4ISR equipment, anywhere program requirements demand reduced size and weight without sacrificing MIL-DTL-38999 caliber reliability.

Design engineers and procurement teams sourcing reduced-size, reduced-weight circular interconnects for mil-aero programs can rely on ICC for technical support, fast quotes, and stock depth that keeps programs on schedule.

Visit ICC online or contact your local representative to source Glenair Mighty Mouse micro-miniature connectors for mission-critical military-aerospace and defense platforms.