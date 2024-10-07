NanoRF VITA 67.3 Connector System

SV Microwave, a longstanding member of the VITA community, is now officially licensed to provide NanoRF modules and contacts. With the addition of the NanoRF series to our existing VITA 67.3 SMPM and SMPS solutions, SV Microwave offers high-density, high-performance connectors designed to meet the rigorous demands of embedded systems. These connectors ensure robust, reliable connectivity for high-frequency applications. The integration of NanoRF modules further enhances SV Microwave’s ability to support embedded system designs that require advanced modular connectivity solutions compliant with both VITA and SOSA standards.