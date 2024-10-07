Military Embedded Systems

NanoRF VITA 67.3 Connector System

Eletter Product
NanoRF VITA 67.3 Connector System

SV Microwave, a longstanding member of the VITA community, is now officially licensed to provide NanoRF modules and contacts. With the addition of the NanoRF series to our existing VITA 67.3 SMPM and SMPS solutions, SV Microwave offers high-density, high-performance connectors designed to meet the rigorous demands of embedded systems. These connectors ensure robust, reliable connectivity for high-frequency applications. The integration of NanoRF modules further enhances SV Microwave’s ability to support embedded system designs that require advanced modular connectivity solutions compliant with both VITA and SOSA standards.

Featured Companies

SV Microwave

2400 W Centrepark Drive
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Website
[email protected]
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
Thailand’s first AH-6 Little Bird helicopter completes inaugural flight

October 04, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
RTX photo
News
Semi-autonomous mine-neutralizing system gets trial at U.S. Navy facility

October 07, 2024

More Unmanned
Cyber
News
Pentagon's network infrastructure to be supported by GDIT

September 20, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image courtesy Sealevel Systems
News
Sealevel Systems will showcase rugged computers and COTS solutions at AUSA 2024

October 07, 2024

More Comms