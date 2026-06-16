Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous defense systems showcased by Ondas

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June 16, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Ironwave image: Ondas

PARIS--EUROSATORY 2026. Autonomous-systems provider Ondas launched a line of new autonomous defense systems and integrated "system of systems" air solutions at the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition, now underway in Paris. 

Acording to the company's announcement, at the show it is presenting products and solutions across five core technology categories: air defense, aerial intelligence, aerial one-way attack, ground robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) software; in addition, the company is launching new integrated systems aimed at connecting these capabilities into a single coordinated autonomous operational force.

Eric Brock, chairman and CEO of Ondas, stated: "Europe is a central pillar of our long-term growth strategy, and we believe the region's defense forces, homeland security agencies, and critical infrastructure operators require sovereign, scalable, and mission-ready autonomous systems to address rapidly evolving threats. Through ONBERG, our European joint venture, we are strengthening our local industrial foundation and customer-support capabilities while bringing Ondas's integrated autonomous defense technologies to one of the world's most important allied defense markets."

Eurosatory attendees may visit Ondas at Booth B344 in Hall 6.

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