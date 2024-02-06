C-UAS tech to be offered in Saudi Arabia by new partnership

Military Embedded Systems

February 06, 2024

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah. Fortem Technologies, a company specializing in airspace intelligence, security, and defense for drone detection and neutralization, will partner with Saudi Arabian firm INTRA Defense Technology to offer counter-uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS) solutions in Saudi Arabia, the companies announced in a joint statement.

The partnership aims to address the growing concerns about drone threats in the region, and the companies will focus on scaling up the production of new products and integrating existing technologies into the evolving C-UAS market offerings, according to the statement.

Fortem Technologies, with its expertise in C-UAS technology, including both hardware and software solutions, seeks to expand its market reach beyond its current scope. This partnership with INTRA Defense Technologies, which specializes in autonomy and advanced technologies, is expected to enhance the production and distribution of C-UAS solutions within Saudi Arabia, the companies say.

