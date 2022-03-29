Lightweight vehicle surveillance system designed with C-UAS capability

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Teledyne FLIR photo. WILSONVILLE, Ore. Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, announced the launch of a new Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System (LVSS) with air domain awareness (ADA) and advanced counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities.

According to the company, the LVSS ADA C-UAS is an enhanced addition to Teledyne FLIR’s field-proven LVSS platform that features rapidly deployable technology to detect and mitigate the growing threat of small drones.

The new system is designed with a powerful combination of 3D radar, electro-optical/infrared camera, and radio frequency detection and mitigation sensors to provide early warning alerts and recognition. Threats are detected and displayed simultaneously, showing position and elevation for all radar tracks.

Officials claim that LVSS ADA C-UAS can also can detect drone swarms by allowing operators to monitor up to 500 radar targets simultaneously. A multi-spectral imager captures key UAS elements that help identify high risk targets for a pinpointed response.