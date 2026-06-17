Uncrewed firms sign agreement to develop counter-UAS capability

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Alpine Eagle and Origin Robotics PARIS--EUROSATORY 2026. Alpine Eagle, a European counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) defense technology company; and Origin Robotics, a Latvian UAS developer, report signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to combine Origin Robotics' BLAZE interceptor with Alpine Eagle's Sentinel architecture, creating a layered sensor-to-effector counter-UAS capability.

Under the terms of the agreement -- signed at the Eurosatory 2026 show, now ongoing in Paris -- the companies will initially focus on technical integration, customer demonstrations, and operational validation, plus they will establish a pathway towards future local manufacturing of BLAZE in Germany.

According to the joint announcement, the agreement is a major step in Alpine Eagle's strategy to build the next generation of air defense that connects sensing, decision-making, and interception into a single layered network. It also reflects, say company officials, a wider shift toward integrated air-defense architectures combining sensors, command-and-control, and multiple interception layers into a single system.

Alpine Eagle's Sentinel architecture combines airborne and ground-based radar with distributed sensor networks and Sentinel-OS, the company's software backbone that leverages sensors, platforms, and effectors in an integrated network enabling earlier detection, improved situational awareness, and additional decision-making time for operators. Integrating BLAZE, a radar-guided autonomous interceptor designed to defeat UASs and loitering munitions, adds another layer for interception and boosts Sentinel's ability to coordinate detection, decision-making, and response.