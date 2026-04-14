Event-based infrared camera demonstrated for high-speed target tracking by Raytheon

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via RTX

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Raytheon demonstrated an event-based mid-wave infrared (MWIR) camera designed to track high-speed objects in real time with reduced processing and power requirements, the company announced in a statement.

The system differs from conventional infrared cameras by detecting motion at the pixel level and outputting only changes rather than full image frames, the statement reads. This approach generates a continuous stream of motion-based data instead of processing complete images.

During a demonstration in Northern California, the camera tracked multiple targets, including ground vehicles, aircraft, and live-fire events, capturing rapid motion that traditional frame-based infrared systems may miss, the company says. By focusing on changes in motion, the system provided near-instant visibility of activity during the test.

The capability is intended for defense applications where large data volumes and fast-moving targets present challenges for existing sensors and processing systems, the statement reads. Potential use cases include missile guidance, battlefield awareness, base protection, and surveillance from aircraft and uncrewed systems, the company says.

The camera was developed under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics (FENCE) program, and Raytheon is continuing evaluation efforts to assess performance across additional mission scenarios, according to the statement.