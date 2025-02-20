More RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle drones to be purchased by U.S. Navy, international customers

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Insitu BINGEN, Washington. Insitu Inc. won a $102,353,293 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure additional RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

The modification increases the contract ceiling to acquire 21 RQ-21A Blackjack air vehicles and 47 ScanEagle air vehicles, along with associated payloads, turrets, support equipment, spares, tools, and training. These systems will support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations for the U.S. Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers, and international partners, the statement reads.

Work will take place primarily in Bingen, Washington (88%), with the remainder at locations outside the continental U.S. (12%). The project is expected to be completed by June 2026. No funds were obligated at the time of award, as funding will be applied to individual orders as they are issued, the statement adds.

Naval Air Systems Command, based in Patuxent River, Maryland, is managing the contracting activity.