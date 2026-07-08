Military Embedded Systems

Collaborative combat aircraft flown in Exercise Valient Shield 2026 by Boeing

News

July 08, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Collaborative combat aircraft flown in Exercise Valient Shield 2026 by Boeing
MQ-28 and F-15 via U.S. Pacific Forces

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii. Boeing’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) participated in Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 alongside U.S. and coalition aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region, the company announced in a statement.

The Australian-developed MQ-28 supported the U.S. Air Force’s Experimental Operations Unit during the June exercise, which included operations with U.S. Pacific Command forces, the statement reads.

The MQ-28 flew alongside aircraft including the F-35A, F-35B, F-15EX, HC-130, E-3, E-2D, EA-18G, and RC-135 during the multinational joint-force exercise, Boeing says. The aircraft participated in operations around the Marianas Island Range Complex in the Western Pacific region as crews worked on tactics, techniques, and procedures for CCA integration, according to the statement.

The exercise provided data on deployment, sustainment, and agile combat employment for the MQ-28, the company says. Boeing says the aircraft is designed to team with fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-generation aircraft.

The MQ-28 was developed using open mission systems and government reference architectures to support payload integration for mission requirements, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
GCAP fighter concept via Leonardo
News
Next-generation fighter design work funded under trinational program

July 06, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
MQ-4C via Northrop Grumman
News
MQ-4C Triton aircraft sought for NATO fleet from Northrop Grumman

July 08, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Acromag’s VPX7600 single-board computer

June 29, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Stock image/Unsplash
News
MicroTech wins several spots on $60 billion NASA IT contract

July 02, 2026

More Cyber