Satellite and drone data to be integrated into European ISR mission software

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

BERLIN, Germany. Planet Labs and Quantum Systems formed a partnership to link satellite imagery with uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) data inside Quantum Systems’ MOSAIC UXS mission software, the companies announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the effort will combine Planet’s broad-area monitoring and very-high-resolution satellite tasking with Quantum Systems’ reconnaissance drones and mission management suite. The companies state that the goal is to enable a coordinated “tip and cue” workflow in which satellite-detected changes prompt targeted drone inspection.

Planet says its analytics feeds are designed to provide automated alerts when new activity or anomalies are detected over large areas. When integrated into the MOSAIC UXS software, these alerts will trigger tasking of a designated uncrewed vehicle for follow-on observation using onboard multisensor payloads, the statement reads.

Quantum Systems adds that incorporating orbital data into the mission platform is intended to support faster mission planning, quicker assessment cycles, and improved operator awareness. Both companies state that the combined system is aimed at providing defense users with synchronized, multi-domain intelligence spanning space-based collection and tactical drone operations.