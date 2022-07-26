VIRTUAL EVENT: Leveraging commercial technology and managing risk in military unmanned systems

VIRTUAL EVENT: Leveraging commercial technology and managing risk in military unmanned systemsStory
July 26, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado. Leveraging commercial technology and managing risk in military unmanned systems is the subject of a live Q&A with David Michleson, Program Manager, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU); James Poss (Maj. Gen USAF Ret.); and Dawn Zoldi, (Col., U.S. Air Force, Ret.), Founder & CEO of P3 Tech Consulting LLC, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, during Law-Tech Connect Workshop (LTCW) Online virtual event.
During the event military and civilian tech and legal experts cover topics such as: military platforms integrating commercial tech, global drone regulations, artificial intelligence, public-private partnerships, the law of the air/land/sea, intellectual property, privacy law, and more.
The event, which reaches an audience of engineers, technologists, attorneys, thought leaders, and unmanned ecosystem contributors, is a half-day session of live and recorded events. Hosted by Dawn Zoldi, (Col., U.S. Air Force, Ret.), Founder & CEO of P3 Tech Consulting LLC, the four pre-recorded sessions are provided online in partnership with Military Embedded Systems and offer a total of 4 CLE Credit Hours general or technology credits from the Florida Bar that are self-certifiable and transferable to other jurisdictions.
The event was originally co-located with the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) XPONENTIAL 2022 in April.
