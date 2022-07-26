VIRTUAL EVENT: Leveraging commercial technology and managing risk in military unmanned systems

Story

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado. Leveraging commercial technology and managing risk in military unmanned systems is the subject of a live Q&A with David Michleson, Program Manager, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU); James Poss (Maj. Gen USAF Ret.); and Dawn Zoldi, (Col., U.S. Air Force, Ret.), Founder & CEO of P3 Tech Consulting LLC, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, during Law-Tech Connect Workshop (LTCW) Online virtual event.

During the event military and civilian tech and legal experts cover topics such as: military platforms integrating commercial tech, global drone regulations, artificial intelligence, public-private partnerships, the law of the air/land/sea, intellectual property, privacy law, and more.

Early bird deadline is 8/17/2022

Early bird with CLE credit is $149, $199 after 8/17/22

Early bird without credit is $99, $149 after 8/17/22

The event, which reaches an audience of engineers, technologists, attorneys, thought leaders, and unmanned ecosystem contributors, is a half-day session of live and recorded events. Hosted by Dawn Zoldi, (Col., U.S. Air Force, Ret.), Founder & CEO of P3 Tech Consulting LLC, the four pre-recorded sessions are provided online in partnership with Military Embedded Systems and offer a total of 4 CLE Credit Hours general or technology credits from the Florida Bar that are self-certifiable and transferable to other jurisdictions.

The event was originally co-located with the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) XPONENTIAL 2022 in April.

