Loitering munitions for Ukraine to be supplied by Anduril UK under new deal

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via UK Ministry of Defence

LONDON, United Kingdom. The UK government signed a nearly £30 million contract with Anduril UK to supply Ukraine’s armed forces with Altius 600m and Altius 700m loitering munitions, the UK Ministry of Defence announced in a statement.

The agreement, backed by the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), will provide drones, launchers, and spare parts to Ukraine over the coming months, the statement reads. The Altius series loitering munitions are designed to surveil an area and engage targets as they appear.

The contract follows a meeting of world leaders in London, where the UK and its allies reaffirmed continued military support for Ukraine. The UK has provided more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine since the conflict began and recently committed an additional £1.6 billion in air defense missiles, the statement adds.

Anduril UK, a subsidiary of the U.S.-based Anduril Industries, is expanding its presence in the UK, aligning with the government’s broader defense investment strategy. The procurement was led by Defence Equipment & Support, the acquisition agency of the UK Ministry of Defence.

The IFU, supported by contributions from 10 countries, now exceeds £1.3 billion in funding, with the UK contributing £500 million, the statement says.