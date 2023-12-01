Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9A training program completed for U.S. Marine Corps personnel

December 01, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image courtesy GA-ASI

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and the U.S. Marine Corps have completed a comprehensive flight training program for Marine Corps personnel, focusing on the MQ-9A Block 5 Unmanned Aircraft System, the company announced in a statement.

This training, which concluded in October, was conducted for members of Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona. The training was part of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) Course 1-24, a detailed program for selected pilots and enlisted aircrew. It integrates Marine Corps strategies and the implementation of sophisticated air and ground tactics.

Graduates of the WTI program, having been trained on a GA-ASI-supplied MQ-9A, are now prepared to serve as MQ-9A Block 5 experts within their respective squadrons, the company says. The training is a significant milestone toward achieving Full Operational Capability (FOC) for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Unmanned Expeditionary (MUX) Medium-Altitude, High-Endurance (MALE) program, the statement adds.

