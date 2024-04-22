Teledyne highlights UAS LiDAR and camera gear at XPONENTIAL 2024

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Teledyne CL-360 image: Teledyne XPONENTIAL 2024 -- SAN DIEGO. Visitors to the Teledyne booth at this week's AUVSI XPONENTIAL trade show will be introduced to solutions for uncrewed systems from Teledyne DALSA, FLIR, and Geospatial used in defense, municipal infrastructure, precision agriculture, power line surveillance, mapping, surveying, and mining applications.

Among the products showcased at the trade show are the Optech CLS-A, which captures survey-grade LiDAR point clouds from both ground vehicles and uncrewed aerial platforms operating at 400 ft agl or higher; the Optech CL-360HD2, a survey-grade LiDAR scanner aimed at use in mobile mapping; and the Forge 5GigE camera platform, which the company says carries the industry’s fastest frame rates with burst mode at speeds up to 10Gb/s and a 500 MB image buffer for managing data transfer.

Additionally, the FLIR Dragonfly S system can be used in industries ranging from life science instrumentation to factory automation, while the Genie Nano 10GigE 67MP camera is engineered for aerial imaging applications that require next generation speeds and resolutions.

XPONENTIAL showgoers may visit Teledyne at Booth 3325.