UAS used in combat: Market to reach $10.8 billion by 2028, report predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Global Hawk UAS image courtesy Northrop Grumman

NORTHBROOK, Ill. The global market for uncrewed aerial systems (UASs, also called drones) used in combat, valued at $7.2 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $10.8 billion by 2028, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets, "Combat Drone Market."

The study authors cite as growth factors in the market the UAS's unmatched accuracy in targeting enemy positions, the ways in which the drones' real-time intelligence capabilities through surveillance and reconnaissance bolster situational awareness, and the cost-effectiveness of such platforms.

Moreover, the inherent ability of the UAS form factor to mitigate risks to human life makes them highly advantageous in high-risk combat scenarios, the study authors say. The continuous evolution of drone technology has yielded substantial enhancements in endurance and payload capacities, facilitating extended flight durations and the seamless integration of sophisticated weaponry, which will lead to increased uptake as drones are able to undertake diverse roles ranging from intelligence-gathering to executing combat missions.

