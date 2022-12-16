Military Embedded Systems

UGVs from L3Harris delivered to USAF for explosives disposal

December 16, 2022

MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies recently delivered the first several of what will be more than 100 T7 explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) robots to the U.S. Air Force as part of a contract supporting the Air Force's global EOD mission.

Under the terms of the original contract -- an $85 million, 10-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity vehicle awarded in September 2021 -- the Air Force charged L3Harris with delivering T7s that will enable operators to handle large devices in less time and provide faster, stronger, and farther-reaching disposal with longer battery life.

According to the contract announcement, the T7 includes a haptic controller for enhanced dexterity and critical precision. 

 

