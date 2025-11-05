Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed combat aircraft Gambit 6 introduced by General Atomics

November 05, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) introduced Gambit 6, a new variant in its Gambit family that adds air-to-ground mission capability to the platform’s existing air-to-air role, the company announced in a statement.

Gambit 6 is presented as a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) designed for roles such as electronic warfare, suppression of enemy air defenses and deep precision strike, the statement reads. GA-ASI says the design uses a common-core approach that retains shared hardware elements -- landing gear, baseline avionics and chassis -- while allowing mission-specific equipment and payloads to be fitted as required, the company says.

The company plans to make airframes available for international procurement beginning in 2027, with Europe-specific missionized variants slated for delivery in 2029, the statement adds. GA-ASI says it is pursuing industrial partnerships in Europe intended to support sovereign production and maintenance of the platform.

The Gambit family includes multiple derivatives intended to cover sensing, air-to-air and ship-based roles, and one derivative has been adapted into the U.S. Air Force’s YFQ-42A experimental uncrewed wingman, the statement notes.

