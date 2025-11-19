Military Embedded Systems

PSC-8742 3U VITA 62 Low Power High Efficiency with Integrated Hold-up

Dawn VME Products PSC-8742 3U VITA 62 Low Power High Efficiency with Integrated Hold-up Power Supply. 20W to 190W low power, high efficiency 28V DC/DC power supply with MIL-STD-704 Hold-up of 50 msec integrated for 135W load. Available in Standard VPX and SOSA VPX versions.

Dawn PSC-8742 (Standard VPX version) offers following output currents:

  • +5V @ 20A, +3.3V @ 4A (& 3.3V_Aux).
    (Note: Total wattage from +5V & +3.3V outputs not to exceed 100W).
  • +12V @ 6A, -12V_Aux @ 3A, +12V_Aux @ 3A.
    (Note: Total wattage from +12V & +12V_Aux outputs not to exceed 72W.)

Dawn PSC-8742 (SOSA VPX version) offers following output currents:

  • +12V @ 10A (VS3), +3.3V @ 4A (& 3.3V_Aux).
    (Note: Total wattage from +12V (VS3) & +3.3V outputs not to exceed 120W.)
  • +12V @ 6A (VS1), -12V_Aux @ 3A, +12V_Aux @ 3A.
    (Note: Total wattage from +12V & +12V_Aux outputs not to exceed 72W.)
    (Note: Total wattage from -12V_Aux outputs not to exceed 36W.)

FEATURES

  • 3U VITA 62 Low Power High Efficiency with Integrated Hold-up.
  • 20W to 190W low power, high efficiency 28V DC/DC power supply.
  • MIL-STD-704 Hold-up of 50 msec integrated for 135W load.
  • Available in Standard VPX and SOSA VPX versions.
