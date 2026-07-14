7STARLAKE Introduces F50 Airborne Liquid-Cooled AI Super Server

Press Release

7STARLAKE, a leading provider of rugged military and aerospace computing solutions, announced the launch of the F50 Airborne Liquid-Cooled AI Super Server, a high-performance platform engineered for safety-critical avionics and AI-intensive aerospace applications.

The F50 Air Transit Rack (ATR) is designed to meet ARINC 429 avionics standards, supporting mission-critical airborne functions including navigation, flight control, and engine monitoring. Built on 7STARLAKE’s Open Modular and Scalable Architecture, the platform integrates an optimized liquid-cooling design to ensure stable, continuous operation in harsh airborne operating environments.

Intel® Xeon® 6 SoC and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Tensor Core GPU

The Xeon® Granite Rapids-D 6726P-B SoC features 42 cores with base and turbo frequencies of 2.3 GHz and up to 3.5 GHz, delivering exceptional performance for demanding workloads, including database management, virtualization, and cloud computing. Supporting VMware v8 and later, it is ideal for long-term IoT and embedded deployments.

Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell RTX PRO 6000 Tensor Core GPU (24064 CUDA), the platform delivers up to 120 TFLOPS of FP32 performance, peak FP4 AI performance of up to 4 PFLOPS, and 355 TFLOPS of ray tracing capability. Leveraging a PCIe Gen 5 x16 high-speed interface, the F50 enables real-time inference on trained neural network models, ensuring high throughput and low latency in demanding operational environments.

High-Speed Storage and Radar Signal Processing Capability

The F50 Liquid Cooled ATR supports up to 512 GB of RDIMM ECC DDR5 memory operating at 6400 MHz, providing high bandwidth and data integrity for AI-intensive and real-time processing tasks. Two U.2 NVMe slots enable high-speed storage access and future expansion. Optional 8 ADC / 8 DAC RFSoC configurations are available to support advanced airborne signal acquisition, sensor fusion, and radar or EW processing applications.

Ruggedized Design and High Security

Designed for mission-critical airborne deployment, the F50 is designed to meet MIL-STD-810 and MIL-STD-461 standards for shock, vibration, electromagnetic compatibility, and extreme temperature operation. The platform also supports ARINC 429 and MIL-STD-1553 avionics and military communication interfaces. To enhance system integrity and cybersecurity, the F50 incorporates Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 support.

Airborne AI, Ready for the Next Generation of Aerospace Platforms

With its ruggedized liquid-cooled design, avionics-grade standards, and extreme AI performance, the 7STARLAKE's F50 Liquid Cooled ATR is purpose-built to power the next generation of airborne aerospace platforms, enabling reliable AI inference, sensor processing, and mission computing from takeoff to landing in the most demanding operational conditions.

About 7STARLAKE

7STARLAKE is a leading provider of cutting-edge rugged computing solutions, dedicated to developing innovative, SWaP-C-optimized, and combat-proven solutions for mission-critical applications. With decades of expertise in ultra-high-performance computing, we are committed to meeting the evolving requirements of prime contractors and system integrators across aerospace, defense, and transportation sectors. With a strong R&D and in-house design capabilities, 7STARLAKE delivers rapid customization and exceptional service, while maintaining the highest standards of durability, performance, and innovation, ensuring compliance with stringent certifications such as IP65 and MIL-STD-810/461.