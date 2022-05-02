Board-Level Ethernet Switch with Integrated PHYs & Magnetics

Eletter Product



Milpower’s new 26 port, Gigabit, rugged, embedded, managed Ethernet switch with all PHYs and magnetics (transformers) on board, simplifies and reduces utilization efforts and design risks. With 24 x 1G copper ports and 2 x SGMII interfaces for direct connection of 2 x 1G Fiber ports, the MILTECH 9126 provides a high density, high port count solution in a compact footprint. The 9126 is designed for complex traffic applications featuring IEEE-1588 capabilities and Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE). With dimensions of only 5.12'x3.43'' including integrated PHY and magnetics (transformers), it is one of the smallest solutions available on the market.

The availability of the PHYs on board Eliminates the need for hardware and software integration between the embedded switchboard to an external PHY. The MILTECH 9126 Features both L2/L3 network switching and static routing capabilities, including virtual LANS (VLANS), traffic prioritization/QoS and IPv4/IPv6. It supports the latest networking protocols for redundancy, security and multicast. These advantages, when incorporated in a suitable enclosure to withstand MIL-STD-810F and MIL-STD-461E compliance, make the MILTECH 9126 the ultimate plug-and-play solution for advanced military applications.

The MILTECH 9126 is joining the Milpower popular and successful range of Embedded rugged switches, including the MILTECH 309 8 port unmanaged 10/100 rugged switch, the MILTECH 718 8 port unmanaged Gigabit rugged switch, the MILTECH 919 8 port Managed gigabit rugged switch, the MILTECH 914 14 port managed gigabit rugged switch, the MILTECH 9124 24 port managed L3 switch, the MILTECH 9128 28 port managed L3 switch and the MILTECH 9136 52 ports managed Switch.



About Milpower Source:

Milpower Source, Inc. designs rugged power conversion, power management, and networking solutions for the commercial, military and aerospace applications. With nearly 40 years of experience, we design and manufacture “off the shelf” (OTS), modified and fully custom solutions to address the demanding requirements of today’s MIL-Standards.