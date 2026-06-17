Mission platform for battlefield data launched by Savox

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Savox PARIS, France. Savox Communications launched Savox MissionCore, a mission platform intended to integrate voice, video, and data across battlefield networks, the company announced in a statement.

MissionCore is based on a software-defined, modular, internet protocol (IP)-based architecture and is designed for use with new or existing battlefield networks, the statement reads. The platform combines data from voice, video, and sensor inputs into a common operating environment intended to support command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) operations, the company says.

Savox states that the system is intended to help defense forces connect fragmented mission-data sources without replacing existing systems. The platform supports voice over internet protocol (VoIP), broadband and narrowband military networks, video feeds, and sensors, and can connect with battle-management and artificial intelligence (AI) systems, according to the statement.

MissionCore also aligns with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Generic Vehicle Architecture (NGVA) standards, the company says. New system components supporting the platform include data-processing units and data-routing units, which are intended to support processing, routing, and integration of voice, video, and data in battlefield environments, the statement adds.