ODU AMC® High-Density USB-C®: Power and Data Solution

ODU AMC® High-Density connectors offer a compact and powerful solution for power and data rates in demanding environments. Their high contact density allows high currents to be transmitted in a small space, making them ideal for confined or mobile military systems. The robust design was developed for insertion under extreme conditions and can withstand even strong vibrations, moisture, dust and considerable temperature fluctuations from -40° C to +85° C. With IP68 / IP6K9K, the system is permanently protected against water, even during high-pressure cleaning or submersion. Furthermore, seamless EMC shielding ensures reliable and interference-free signal transmission even in environments with high electromagnetic interference. Maximum flexibility is ensured by a break-away function that enables quick disconnection in an emergency - alternatively an additional screw-lock function, a robust solution for permanently fixed connections.

Features:

Space and weight savings thanks to a compact outer diameter of just 12.8 mm and an angled 90° overmolded USB-C® plug - crucial for mobile systems Maximum flexibility and convenience thanks to cable lengths of up to 4 meters in total for plug and receptacle Power transmission up to 5 A Data rates up to 480 Mbit/s Robust design for -40° C to +85° C and 5,000 mating cycles

The ODU AMC® High-Density is now available with USB-C® interface that offers a robust peripheral connection via USB-C®.

