Military Embedded Systems

Rugged AI at the edge computers for autonomous systems at Eurosatory 2026 (video)

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June 16, 2026

Marc Foster, International Sales Manager for Sealevel Systems

Marc Foster, International Sales Manager for Sealevel Systems, discusses the different rugged computing products Eurosatory 2026 attendees find most interesting at his booth, including the company's AI at the edge solutions for autonomous applications.

He also covers how the European market differs from the USA and why this year's event has him excited. Click the image above to watch.

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Sealevel Systems, Inc.

2779 Greenville Highway
Liberty, SC 29657
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Categories
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
A.I. - Big Data
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