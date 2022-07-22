Military Embedded Systems

3rd AARGM-ER missile test launched off the coast of California

News

July 22, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

An F/A-18 Super Hornet launches an AARGM-ER missile. (US Navy photo)

LOS ANGELES, California. Northrop Grumman has completed the third live fire test of the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) from an F/A-18 Super Hornet off the coast of California, the company announced in a statement.

The missile, which uses an advanced emitter acquisition system, detected and engaged a land-based air defense radar system.

The AARGM-ER program achieved a Milestone C decision that authorized it for low-rate initial production (LRIP) in September 2021. LRIP Lot 1 missiles are under production, and Lot 2 missiles are already under contract, the statement noted.

AARGM-ER uses existing AARGM sensors and electronics, and combines it with a high-performance air vehicle that extends its range. It also has a more advanced warhead, the company stated. It will be used by F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, and F-35 aircraft.

