e-con Systems launches SONY based 8 MP, UVC USB camera with High Dynamic Range and dual stream support

Press Release

e-con Systems, a leading embedded camera company, launches e-CAM83_USB, an 8 MP color UVC compliant USB 2.0 high-speed camera with dual stream support and High Dynamic Range.

e-CAM83_USB is based on Sony’s IMX317, a 1/2.5" sensor. The dual stream capability of this 4K HDR USB camera allows it to receive two streams with different resolutions simultaneously. e-CAM83_USB also comes with the High Dynamic Range feature that helps to capture image data in challenging lighting conditions without any detail loss. The H.264 video encoding capability of this camera ensures high-quality transmission of full-motion video by consuming a minimal amount of bandwidth. This camera has a high-performance built-in Image Signal Processor which helps in providing the best possible output by leveraging HDR processing, auto white balance, auto gain control, and auto exposure functions.

This 4K USB camera ensures faster time to market for building Microsoft Teams compliant video conferencing devices. Also, this camera can utilize any DirectShow application including Skype and Zoom.

“The need for virtual and touchless interactions in the post-pandemic world increased the demand for video conferencing devices, telepresence & avatar robots, ATM kiosks, Airport kiosks, etc. These devices require cameras with features such as 4K resolution, dual streaming, HDR, and a high-performance ISP. We have designed e-CAM83_USB with these key features to help the product developers take their video conferencing and remote streaming devices to the market faster with this ready to integrate camera solution”, said Ranjith Kumar, product manager at e-con Systems.

Key features of e-CAM83_USB

Dual Stream – This allows the camera to receive two streams with different resolutions simultaneously.

High Dynamic Range – Helps to capture image data in challenging lighting conditions without any detail loss.

H.264 video encoding – High-quality transmission of full-motion video by consuming a minimal amount of bandwidth.

Microsoft Teams compliant - Faster time to market for building Microsoft Teams compliant video conferencing devices.

USB 2.0 interface – This plug-and-play HDR USB camera is compatible with Windows and Linux operating systems, and Industrial PCs.

Image Signal Processor – Helps in providing the best possible output by leveraging HDR processing, auto white balance, auto gain control, and auto exposure functions Have a look at the introduction video of e-CAM83_USB to learn more about the features and applications of the camera.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiVFow76Xxw

Dual streaming support, HDR, on-board ISP, and support for DirectShow applications make this camera an ideal fit for applications such as video conferencing, telepresence / avatar robots, ATM / retail kiosks and airport kiosks.

Availability

Customers interested in evaluating e-CAM83_USB, an 8 MP color, UVC compliant USB 2.0 high-speed camera with dual stream support and High Dynamic Range, can purchase the product from e-con Systems’ online store. Please visit the e-CAM83_USB product page and click the buy now button to navigate to the webstore for purchasing the product.

Customization and integration support

With a proper understanding of customers’ pain points, e-con Systems also offers customization services for e-CAM83_USB that reduce your efforts on prototyping, product integration, and product deployment. Please write to us at [email protected] if you are looking for any customization or integration support.

About e-con Systems

e-con Systems is a leading OEM camera manufacturer with 18+ years of experience and expertise in embedded vision. It focuses on delivering vision and camera solutions to industries such as retail, medical and industrial. The company’s wide portfolio of products includes MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB 3.1 Gen 1 cameras, stereo cameras, etc with both rolling and global shutter sensors.

e-con Systems strives to become a global leader in the embedded vision space through continuous innovation and helping its customers accelerate product development and reduce time to market. It has built over 250+ product solutions and shipped over 2 million cameras around the globe. What sets the company apart is its deep expertise in building customized product designs to ensure rapid prototyping through custom modifications in camera hardware as well as software which include form factor modifications, ISP tuning, carrier board development, lens calibration, and much more. Click here to know more about e-con’s suite of customization services.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Harishankkar

VP – Business Development

[email protected]

e-con Systems Inc., +1 408 766 7503

e-con Systems India Pvt. Ltd., +91 44 40105522

Website: www.e-consystems.com

