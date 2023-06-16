Military Embedded Systems

MQ-4C Triton tests long-range targeting in Northern Edge 2023 exercise

News

June 16, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MQ-4C Triton tests long-range targeting in Northern Edge 2023 exercise
Image courtesy Northrop Grumman

SAN DIEGO, California. Northrop Grumman's MQ-4C Triton flying test bed (FTB) demonstrated persistent long-range targeting at the Northern Edge 2023 military training exercise, according to a statement by the company.

The exercise took place around the Gulf of Alaska in an attempt to showcase the potential of Triton to support joint maritime operations and enhance sea control in contested regions, the statement reads. The Triton is slated for initial operational capability later this year.

The seven-day exercise involved multiple flights and was centered around tasking, collection, processing, and dissemination of information to maintain a robust common operating picture, the company says, adding that the Triton FTB was able to monitor all maritime traffic within its broad visual range as ground operators at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage processed and disseminated the data to command and control units.

The Triton FTB also utilized artificial intelligence, machine learning, edge processing, and enhanced communications capabilities at the exercise, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Connectors
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Test
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Test
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Cognitive Radar
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms