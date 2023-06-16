MQ-4C Triton tests long-range targeting in Northern Edge 2023 exercise

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Northrop Grumman

SAN DIEGO, California. Northrop Grumman's MQ-4C Triton flying test bed (FTB) demonstrated persistent long-range targeting at the Northern Edge 2023 military training exercise, according to a statement by the company.

The exercise took place around the Gulf of Alaska in an attempt to showcase the potential of Triton to support joint maritime operations and enhance sea control in contested regions, the statement reads. The Triton is slated for initial operational capability later this year.

The seven-day exercise involved multiple flights and was centered around tasking, collection, processing, and dissemination of information to maintain a robust common operating picture, the company says, adding that the Triton FTB was able to monitor all maritime traffic within its broad visual range as ground operators at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage processed and disseminated the data to command and control units.

The Triton FTB also utilized artificial intelligence, machine learning, edge processing, and enhanced communications capabilities at the exercise, the statement adds.