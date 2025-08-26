Preparing the future force to lead DSEI 2025 discussions

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via DSEI

LONDON, United Kingdom. The 2025 Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition will center on the theme “Preparing the Future Force,” highlighting how armed forces and industry can adapt to meet emerging global security challenges, according to event organizers.

The theme focuses on aligning the defense sector with the U.K. Ministry of Defence’s objectives and anticipates a significant shift in procurement, design, and integration processes to meet the 2030 Integrated Force Structure, the statement reads. Organizers say the agenda emphasizes agility, digital transformation, and workforce readiness to ensure forces remain adaptable and resilient across all domains.

Three sub-themes will drive discussions: securing advantage through agile acquisition and supply chain security; driving advantage by leveraging digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and autonomous systems; and maintaining advantage with workforce management strategies and advanced training, the statement adds.

The event will also underscore the importance of allied collaboration and the adoption of dual-use technologies to enhance interoperability and operational effectiveness across defense ecosystems, organizers state.