Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous air vehicle joint venture to be launched by EDGE, Anduril

News

November 14, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates. EDGE Group and Anduril Industries will form a jointly owned venture in the United Arab Emirates to design, develop, and produce autonomous systems for civil and defense applications, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the venture -- called the EDGE–Anduril Production Alliance -- will handle regional production, sales, and sustainment activities and will require approvals from both U.S. and UAE authorities. The effort will combine EDGE’s regional footprint with Anduril’s software development and manufacturing processes, the statement reads.

The companies plan to begin with Omen, a hover-to-cruise autonomous air vehicle that is intended to provide the range, payload capacity, and mission flexibility of larger platforms within a compact, runway-independent design, the company says. The United Arab Emirates has agreed to acquire 50 Omen systems, which the statement says will establish a production base and support expansion of local supply chains.

Systems bound for regional customers will be produced in the UAE, while U.S. orders are expected to come from Anduril’s Ohio facility. The statement adds that Omen is intended to support missions such as surveillance, logistics resupply, sensing, and communications relay, and can be reconfigured for commercial uses.

