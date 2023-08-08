Military Embedded Systems

Interceptor designs confirmed by Lockheed Martin for U.S. Missile Defense Agency

August 08, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image courtesy Lockheed Martin

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Lockheed Martin has confirmed the designs of all components of the country's Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) in collaboration with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the company announced in a statement.

The validation was achieved through a series of Preliminary Design Reviews (PDRs) for all major NGI subsystems, and the NGI is now set for future usage in the MDA's Ground-Based Missile Defense (GMD) system, which is designed to defend against intercontinental ballistic missile threats, the statement reads.

Up next for Lockheed Martin's NGI initiative is the All Up Round PDR. This upcoming review by MDA aims to determine the program's readiness to progress in the procurement process and eventually lead to the Critical Design Review, the statement reads, adding that the inaugural NGI could be delivered to military personnel as early as fiscal 2027.

