USSOCOM experimental UAS contract won by Berry Aviation

August 30, 2022

STILLWATER, Oklahoma. Berry Aviation has won a $1.45 million contract from U.S. Special Operations Command for the design and development of a new "Group 1" unmanned aerial system (UAS) for Special Operations Forces, the company said in a statement.

Group 1 is the smallest of the five groups of UAS categories in the U.S. military, weighing between 0 and 20 lbs. The company did not specify the platform that would be used under the contract, but the company produces the "Iron Weasel" UAS, a small, fixed-wing aircraft.

"The design employs a variety of advanced technologies that deliver solutions uniquely suited to SOF members operating in contested environments," the company said, but did not go into specifics on what role the UAS would perform.

