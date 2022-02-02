AI and machine learning to enable data security with BAE Systems

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image. NASHUA, N.H. BAE Systems has won a $14 million contract from the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) to develop tools to decipher a number of radio frequency (RF) signals in order to help secure mission-critical information.



According to the company, BAE Systems plans to advance machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology and techniques to identify signals in the RF spectrum under the terms of the contract, which is part of the Securing Compartmented Information with Smart Radio Systems (SCISRS) program.

The technology will be designed to provide enhanced situational awareness, help to target threats, and secure communications against malicious attacks. The goal of the SCISRS program is to develop smart radio techniques to automatically understand these environments in order to enable securing our data.

The program, which includes collaboration with subcontractors PFP Cybersecurity, Intelligent Automation (a BlueHalo Company), Signal Processing Technologies, and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, will leverage BAE Systems’ autonomy portfolio and build on the company’s work on DARPA’s Radio Frequency Machine Learning System (RFMLS) program, according to BAE Systems.