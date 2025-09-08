AI-enabled rugged smart displays debut from Leonardo DRS

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Leonardo DRS ARLINGTON, Va. Leonardo DRS announced the launch of its new line of high-performance artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled rugged smart displays -- ground (RSD-G) for use in ground combat vehicles.

Central to the RSD-G, says the Leonardo DRS announcement, is the embedded AI capability that is aimed at quickly analyzing data from various vehicle-based sensors (cameras, radar, thermal imaging, and more), and combining it into a single comprehensive view for operators, thereby providing reliable real-time situational awareness and the ability to make faster and more informed decisions during stressful combat scenarios.

The new modular RSD-G systems -- which leverage Intel Core i7 extended temperature processors with embedded AI capability -- carry high-resolution multifunction displays in four sizes, which enables users to integrate the systems across different platforms.