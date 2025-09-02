Introducing Virtualitics Iris: AI Agents to Advance Mission Readiness Outcomes

Press Release

Virtualitics, the Mission AI company delivering next-generation readiness solutions for defense, today announced the launch of Virtualitics Iris, an all-new user experience designed to transform how defense organizations and government agencies interact with and act on their readiness data.

Built on years of deployed Department of Defense (DoD) experience, Virtualitics Iris integrates Generative AI (GenAI) and specialized Readiness AI Agents into a single, intuitive interface—empowering leaders and operators to consume insights faster, communicate them more effectively, and make mission-critical decisions with greater speed and confidence. These new capabilities enhance and source insights from the company’s existing readiness decision support product, Virtualitics Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO).

With Virtualitics Iris, users simply ask questions in natural language using a chat interface powered by GenAI and a large language model (LLM). Behind the scenes, AI agents—including those built with readiness mission context, aware of institutional structures and stakeholder expectations—swiftly gather, contextualize, and return the most relevant actionable insights while additional agents help users to navigate upcoming steps in the decision-making process.

Purpose-Built for Readiness

Virtualitics Iris is purpose-built to ensure greater technology adoption tailored for the complex decision space of defense readiness. Its AI agents are being built to operate within established chains of command, ensuring humans remain in the loop, governance protocols are upheld, and recommendations are both trusted and actionable.

Key benefits include:

● Mission-Tuned AI Agents – Virtualitics Iris includes AI agents that understand the nuances of readiness data, stakeholder expectations, and operational constraints.

● Accelerated Insight Consumption – Quickly surface the right information without navigating complex analytics environments.

● Frictionless Decision Chain – Present insights in the right format for the right audience, increasing alignment and decision velocity.

“Readiness is a data rich domain but with a complex decision space,” said Aakash Indurkhya, Vice President of Product at Virtualitics. “With Virtualitics Iris, we’re elevating our IRO capabilities and reimagining how defense leaders and mission operators move an insight forward to handle contention, pushback and ambiguity across organizational boundaries. For example, teams generating and managing Force Readiness need a tool to cut through the complexity in data and analytics and create more space to reach consensus on decisions. Virtualitics Iris is our next step in unlocking that decision advantage.”

“This is a transformative step for our customers,” said Michael Amori, CEO of Virtualitics. “Defense and government leaders always tell me that it takes their teams too long to respond to feedback on analytics. By the time it's gone down and back up the chain, it's irrelevant. We don’t think that's an acceptable status quo given the importance and urgency of the Readiness mission. We’re excited to be challenging it.”

Advancing AI for Government and Beyond

While Virtualitics Iris is purpose-built for defense readiness, its capabilities extend to any organization operating in complex, high-stakes environments—from military and government to other industries where timely, accurate decisions drive mission success.

Virtualitics Iris is available now to accelerate your path from data to decision. Learn more at www.virtualitics.com/gen-ai.