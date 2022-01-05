Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered voice and video tech to support NASA's Artemis 1 mission

January 05, 2022

DENVER, Colo. Lockheed Martin, Amazon, and Cisco have teamed up to integrate human-machine interface technologies into NASA's Orion spacecraft aiming to provide an opportunity to learn how future astronauts could benefit from far-field voice technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and tablet-based video collaboration.

According to the companies, the Callisto technology demonstration will be integrated into NASA's Orion spacecraft for the agency's Artemis I uncrewed mission around the Moon and back to Earth. Callisto uses Amazon Alexa and Webex by Cisco to test and demonstrate commercial technology for deep space voice, video, and whiteboarding communications.

Officials claim that the payload features a custom hardware and software integration developed by engineers from Lockheed Martin, Amazon, and Cisco. The payload also includes technology that allows Alexa to work without an internet connection, and Webex to run on a tablet using NASA's Deep Space Network.

These remote interactions will test and demonstrate how voice and video collaboration technologies could help astronauts improve efficiency and situational awareness during their mission, providing access to flight status and telemetry, and the ability to control connected devices onboard Orion.

